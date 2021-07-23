Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Three dead after inhaling toxic gas from septic tank
others

Three dead after inhaling toxic gas from septic tank

Three workers died after inhaling toxic gases emanating from a septic tank in Samastipur district on Friday, police said
By Bishnu K Jha, Samastipur
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Three workers died after inhaling toxic gases emanating from a septic tank in Samastipur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when one of three men went down into an under-construction septic tank at Hasanpur locality under Mohiuddinagar police station, SHO Anand Kashyap said.

“One of the workers got down into an under-construction septic tank to remove its shuttering. However, the labourer fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gases emanating from it. Another worker then went into it to pull the former out, but he also lost consciousness. Similarly, the third labourer too met the same fate while trying to rescue the two others,” an eye witness said.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The bodies have been sent to Sadar hospital for postmortem examination, officials said.

Meanwhile, Mohiuddinagar circle officer Pramod Kumar Ranjan said ex-gratia payment as per government rules will be granted next to the kin of deceased.

