Three held for stabbing neighbour to death at Panchkula colony

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death by his neighbour after he refused to move his bicycle to let the former’s scooter pass at Indira Colony in Panchkula on Thursday night.

Police have arrested three accused, identified as Satish Kumar and his sons, Sunny and Vicky.

The victim, Binder, worked as a contractual sanitation worker with the Panchkula MC.

His son Rinku, 21, an eyewitness of the murder, told the police that their neighbour Satish arrived home on his Honda Activa around 8.30pm on Thursday.

As his father’s bicycle was parked in the street, Satish asked him to move it to allow him to pass. When Binder refused, an enraged Satish hit Binder with the bicycle and left while hurling abuses.

He returned soon after with his sons, Vicky and Sunny, and neighbours Mahipal and Mohit. They were all carrying sticks and iron rods. As Satish attacked his father, Vicky suddenly stabbed him in the chest.

Rinku alleged that when he, his brother and mother rushed to help his father, the accused attacked them as well.

An injured Binder was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 on a neighbour’s motorcycle, but was declared brought dead.

The accused have been booked under Sections 148, 149, 323, 302 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-14 police station. They will be produced before a court on Saturday.