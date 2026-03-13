Bokaro police have arrested three persons in connection with a violent clash between two groups on March 10 in the Bokaro Steel City area, during which a car was set on fire, triggering panic among local residents. Three held in Bokaro clash case

The incident occurred near the DAV School campus in Sector-8B under the Sector-4 police station limits. According to police, a dispute between the two groups escalated into a violent confrontation involving stone-pelting and physical assault.

During the disturbance, a parked Swift Dzire car was set ablaze and a scooter was also damaged, creating panic in the locality.

Police said arrests were made over the past two days as part of the ongoing investigation. Vivek Kumar Yadav (18) was arrested on March 10, while Suman Kumar (24) and Bittu Kumar Yadav (25) were arrested on March 11 following raids conducted by a police team.

According to an official press release issued by Bokaro police, the case has been registered at Sector-4 police station as Case No. 20/2026 under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 191(2), 190, 126(2), 127(2), 115(2), 117(2), 109, 303(2), 324(5) and 326.

The press release further stated that the arrests were made by a police team formed under the supervision of senior officers. During the investigation, police also recovered a cricket bat and a mobile phone allegedly linked to the incident.

“A special team led by Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan carried out raids and arrested the accused involved in the clash,” Bokaro police said in the press release.

Police officials said raids are continuing to identify and arrest other suspects involved in the violence. Security has been tightened in the area and police patrols have been intensified to maintain law and order.

The situation in the locality is currently reported to be under control while further investigation into the case is underway.