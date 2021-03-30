Three killed as car crashes into auto on Karjat-Neral road near Mumbai

Three people died after a car collided with an auto ricksaw on Karjat-Neral road on Monday. Both the vehicles were gutted in fire after the accident.

Anil Gherdikar, deputy superintendent of police, said, “The CCTV footage of a nearby building shows the auto waiting on the road for a few minutes around 3pm and then taking a U-turn all of a sudden. That was when the car, which was coming from behind, hit the auto. The auto’s CNG tank exploded due to the collision and a fire engulfed both the vehicles soon after.”

“The auto’s driver Subhash Jadhav, his wife Subhangi and sister-in-law Sarita Salunkhe suffered major burns and died on the spot. The family seated in the car came out of the vehicle immediately after the mishap and thus did not suffer any injury in the accident,” Gherdikar further said.

The police booked the drivers of both the vehicles for rash driving under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.