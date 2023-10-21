Three killed in car accident on Agra Lucknow expressway

Three, including two women from Ludhiana in Punjab, were killed when a car moving on Agra Lucknow Expressway rammed into a truck ahead. The accident took place at 82-milestone within Karhal police station limits in Mainpuri district on Saturday. Mangled remains of the car on Agra Lucknow expressway (ht photo)

Two others, a father and a son, were admitted to Safai Medical College and Hospital in Etawah district in serious condition.

“The tragic accident took place at about 7 am. A car having four passengers and a driver rammed into a truck moving ahead. Two women and the driver were killed,” said superintendent of police (SP) Mainpuri Vinod Kumar.

“Those killed were identified as Pheeka Jha (43), Siria Jha (17) and driver Virendra Mishra, resident of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh.

Aditya Mishra (21) and Rajeev Mishra (43) were admitted to Safai Medical College and Hospital in serious condition,” said SP Vinod Kumar.

The exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained but apprehensions are raised that driver might have slept while driving leading to the tragic accident. Bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem at district hospital in Mainpuri.

The family was going back to Ludhiana from Maharajganj.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!