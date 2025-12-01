Three killed in two separate road mishaps in Bareilly

Two major road accidents late Saturday night left three people dead and several injured in Bareilly district, turning moments of celebration into grief for two families. (Pic for representation only)

A speeding canter collided with a tempo around 11pm on the Bada Bypass, killing a couple returning home after attending a wedding ceremony. Their daughter and the tempo driver sustained injuries. The impact of the crash led to a traffic jam, which was later cleared by Izzatnagar police.

According to Izzatnagar police station in-charge Vijendra Singh, the tempo was crossing the road near Patel Dhaba in the Ahladpur outpost area when the speeding canter rammed into it. Sarita Singh (44), a resident of Siddharthnagar Colony, died on the spot. Her husband Pankaj Singh, their 12-year-old daughter Anshika, and tempo driver Jahid were injured and rushed to the hospital. Pankaj succumbed to his injuries on the way while Anshika and Jahid are undergoing treatment. The bodies of the couple have been placed in the mortuary.

In a separate incident, the joy of a cousin’s wedding in Subhashnagar area’s Anguri Tanda village turned into mourning when 32-year-old Devesh Kumar Singh died in a road accident. Devesh had travelled to Bareilly on Friday with car driver Bablu for personal work. While returning, their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Maheshpur railway crossing. The collision forced the car to crash into the road divider, killing Devesh and leaving Bablu critically injured.

Devesh’s uncle Sudhir Singh said the family was preparing for the wedding of Devesh’s cousin Harsh, and a haldi ceremony was underway when the tragic news arrived. Devesh had married Akanksha of Hardoi just a year ago. He was the eldest of two brothers and served as the in-charge at the IFFCO fertiliser centre in Nawabganj.

Police are investigating both the accidents.