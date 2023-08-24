3 killed, one injured as dumper plunges into gorge in J&K’s Udhampur

At least three persons were killed and one injured after their vehicle veered off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said.

Police said the dumper fell into Battu Nullah in Dudu area of Udhampur district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“Between 12am and 1am, the dumper went off the road and fell into a 50 feet deep gorge,” Latti station house officer (SHO) inspector Deepak Sharma said.

Three men, including the owner of the vehicle, its driver and a labourer, were killed and another injured, the SHO added.

Police have identified the deceased as dumper owner Sandeep Singh, 40, driver Kewal Sharma, 27, and labourer Sumit Atri, 26. The injured was identified as Ravinder Kumar, 29.

Kumar has been admitted to evacuated to the district hospital in Udhampur, said SHO Sharma.

He added that a case under sections 279 and 304-A has been registered at Latti police station, and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

