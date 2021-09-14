Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three Moga women held for holding fake Covid vaccination camp
Three Moga women held for holding fake Covid vaccination camp

Police said the Moga women were holding the fake Covid vaccinating camp by impersonating ASHA workers
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:39 AM IST
At the fake Covid vaccination camp, the Moga women were injecting multivitamins, police have said. (HT Photo)

Moga Police have arrested three women for allegedly organising a fake Covid-19 vaccination camp in Dharamkot. Police said they were administering multi-vitamins, but were not taking any money from residents. The accused are Manpreet Kaur, of Pandori village, Lovepreet Kaur, of Lohgarh Basti, and Harpreet Kaur, of Mandir village in Moga. Dharamkot DSP Shubeg Singh said, “The women were impersonating ASHA workers and have been booked for cheating.”

