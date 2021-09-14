Three Moga women held for holding fake Covid vaccination camp

Moga Police have arrested three women for allegedly organising a fake Covid-19 vaccination camp in Dharamkot. Police said they were administering multi-vitamins, but were not taking any money from residents. The accused are Manpreet Kaur, of Pandori village, Lovepreet Kaur, of Lohgarh Basti, and Harpreet Kaur, of Mandir village in Moga. Dharamkot DSP Shubeg Singh said, “The women were impersonating ASHA workers and have been booked for cheating.”

