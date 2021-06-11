Three of a family consume poison in Bijnor

MEERUT A man consumed poison along with his wife and teenage daughter in Narayanpur village of Mandawar area of Bijnor district on Thursday to escape embarrassment, after his son eloped with a village girl on June 7.

They were all admitted to a hospital in Bijnor but due to their critical condition, the doctors referred them to Meerut medical college for further treatment.

SP (city), Bijnor Dr Praveen Ranjan said that all three consumed sulphas on Thursday and were presently undergoing treatment in Meerut.

He said that the girl (17) who eloped with the youth (22) was a friend of his sister and used to visit her house.

The girl’s marriage was fixed in July but she eloped with her boyfriend on the night of June 7. Ranjan said that no one from the families of the youth and the girl approached the police and a panchayat was convened the next day to resolve the issue.

Both families agreed to get the eloped couple married. But the youth’s family sought a written undertaking to this effect which they refused to give in the panchayat. Meanwhile, the girl’s family continued to mount pressure on the youth’s family to recover and return the girl.

Ranjan said that the girl’s family members visited the youth’s house again on Thursday to mount pressure.

Embarrassed by the incident, the youth’s father consumed poison along with his wife and 17-year- old daughter on Thursday morning.

After the suicide attempt, the girl’s parents approached the police and lodged a case against the youth under Sections 363 and 366 in Mandawar police station on Thursday.