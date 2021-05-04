Three of a family die of Covid-19 in 20 days

Three members of a family died due to Covid-19 within a span of just 20 days in Anshet, Wada.

Savita Thakre, who was undergoing treatment at a Covid care centre in Wada, succumbed to the infection on April 11. Her husband Sadanand and son Sagar were also admitted in the same hospital. On April 22, Sagar died after some complications during treatment and on May 1, Sadanand too succumbed.

Sagar’s wife and her 2-year-old son, who had also tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted in the same hospital, recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

