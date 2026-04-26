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Three shot dead at birthday party inside gym in UP’s Bulandshahr: Police

Three people were shot dead during a birthday party inside a gym in UP’s Khurja after a dispute escalated into firing; accused fled the scene.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 02:52 pm IST
By Deepak Lavania, Meerut
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Three persons were shot dead late on Saturday night during a birthday celebration inside a gym in Khurja town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, police said.

Police said that before fleeing, Jeetu allegedly removed the CCTV DVR from the premises in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police have identified the deceased as Amardeep (35), Manish (32), and Akash (19), all relatives of local councillor Sanjay Saini.

According to police, a birthday party was hosted by Jeetu Saini (35), gym operator of RJS Fitness Gym on Subhash Marg, around 300 metres from the residence of ward 24 councillor Saini.

Several young men who frequented the gym were invited to the gathering. Among those present were Sanjay’s cousin Amardeep, brother Manish, and nephew Akash.

“Around 11 pm, an argument broke out between Amardeep and Jeetu. The altercation reportedly escalated, and abusive language was used, angering Jeetu. Manish reportedly joined Amardeep in the confrontation,” an officer said.

Following the argument, Jeetu left the gym and returned with a licensed pistol. “Amardeep and Manish were shot at close range, while Akash, who tried to escape, was chased and shot in the head a short distance away. All three died on the spot,” the officer added.

Police said more than 15 people have been detained for questioning, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to reconstruct the incident.

According to Sanjay, both Manish and Amardeep were farmers and primary earners for their households, while Akash was searching for a job. Manish leaves behind a two-year-old daughter, while Amardeep is survived by a five-year-old son and an infant daughter.

Khurja circle officer Shobhit Kumar said that the gym land owner, also named Jeetu Saini, is already lodged in jail in connection with an attempted murder case dating back to December 2, 2025. He allegedly fired at a man outside a court. “Investigators are examining whether there is any link between that case and the current killings,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deepak Lavania

Deepak Lavania is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, covering Western Uttar Pradesh. A firm believer in the mantra 'Work is Worship,' he brings dedication and depth to his reporting.

Home / Cities / Other Cities / Three shot dead at birthday party inside gym in UP’s Bulandshahr: Police
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Three shot dead at birthday party inside gym in UP’s Bulandshahr: Police
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