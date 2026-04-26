Three shot dead at birthday party inside gym in UP’s Bulandshahr: Police

Three persons were shot dead late on Saturday night during a birthday celebration inside a gym in Khurja town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, police said.

Police said that before fleeing, Jeetu allegedly removed the CCTV DVR from the premises in an attempt to destroy evidence.

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Police have identified the deceased as Amardeep (35), Manish (32), and Akash (19), all relatives of local councillor Sanjay Saini.

According to police, a birthday party was hosted by Jeetu Saini (35), gym operator of RJS Fitness Gym on Subhash Marg, around 300 metres from the residence of ward 24 councillor Saini.

Several young men who frequented the gym were invited to the gathering. Among those present were Sanjay’s cousin Amardeep, brother Manish, and nephew Akash.

“Around 11 pm, an argument broke out between Amardeep and Jeetu. The altercation reportedly escalated, and abusive language was used, angering Jeetu. Manish reportedly joined Amardeep in the confrontation,” an officer said.

Following the argument, Jeetu left the gym and returned with a licensed pistol. “Amardeep and Manish were shot at close range, while Akash, who tried to escape, was chased and shot in the head a short distance away. All three died on the spot,” the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that before fleeing, Jeetu allegedly removed the CCTV DVR from the premises in an attempt to destroy evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that before fleeing, Jeetu allegedly removed the CCTV DVR from the premises in an attempt to destroy evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Senior police officers, including deputy inspector general of police Kalanidhi Naithani, reached the spot. Led by superintendent of police (rural) Antriksh Jain, multiple teams are tracking down the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior police officers, including deputy inspector general of police Kalanidhi Naithani, reached the spot. Led by superintendent of police (rural) Antriksh Jain, multiple teams are tracking down the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said preliminary investigation suggests that alcohol consumption during the party may have contributed to the escalation of the fight. “Liquor bottles, beer cans, and burnt cigarettes were recovered from the gym floor, indicating that the gathering involved drinking,” Circle Officer Shashank Srivastava said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said preliminary investigation suggests that alcohol consumption during the party may have contributed to the escalation of the fight. “Liquor bottles, beer cans, and burnt cigarettes were recovered from the gym floor, indicating that the gathering involved drinking,” Circle Officer Shashank Srivastava said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Deputy Inspector General of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said the exact motive is still under investigation. “Six teams have been formed to arrest the accused and establish the sequence of events,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Inspector General of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said the exact motive is still under investigation. “Six teams have been formed to arrest the accused and establish the sequence of events,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said more than 15 people have been detained for questioning, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to reconstruct the incident.

According to Sanjay, both Manish and Amardeep were farmers and primary earners for their households, while Akash was searching for a job. Manish leaves behind a two-year-old daughter, while Amardeep is survived by a five-year-old son and an infant daughter.

Khurja circle officer Shobhit Kumar said that the gym land owner, also named Jeetu Saini, is already lodged in jail in connection with an attempted murder case dating back to December 2, 2025. He allegedly fired at a man outside a court. “Investigators are examining whether there is any link between that case and the current killings,” he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deepak Lavania ...Read More Deepak Lavania is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, covering Western Uttar Pradesh. A firm believer in the mantra 'Work is Worship,' he brings dedication and depth to his reporting. Read Less

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