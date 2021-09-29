Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Three-day All India Civil Services Athletics Tournament begins in Haryana’s Karnal
others

Three-day All India Civil Services Athletics Tournament begins in Haryana’s Karnal

Three-day All India Civil Services Athletics Tournament 2020-21 began in Karnal’s Karna Stadium on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Participants taking out a parade march during the three-day All India Civil Services Athletics Tournament. (HT Photo)

Three-day All India Civil Services Athletics Tournament 2020-21 began in Karnal’s Karna Stadium on Tuesday.

Around 700 participants from different parts of the country have come to Karnal to participate in various categories of the games.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav welcomed the athletes in Karnal as participants took out a parade march.

“We are excited as this is for the first time that Karnal is hosting this tournament,” said Yadav.

The deputy commissioner said such activities, especially sports, will help in releasing stress and tension of the civil servants. He urged the players to participate in the game with discipline and dedication to achieve their goals.

Yamuna, of Mumbai, in girls category, and Mohammad Sakil, of Kolkata, in boys category, were declared winners in 800m race.

Archana, of Mumbai, and Anjali, of Kolkata, stood second and third respectively in the 800m girls’ category, while Raj Kumar, of Jaipur, and Shampu, of Mumbai, got the second and third position, respectively, in the boys’ category.

RELATED STORIES

In discus throw girls category 35-45 age group, Manu Dahiya, of Haryana, bagged the first position, whereas Darshana, of Gujrat, got the second spot and Lalita, of Rajasthan, stood third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Five days on, Haryana Police yet to arrest accused in Kaithal double murder

2 maids booked for stealing from house in Hadapsar

Paddy arrival picks pace in Haryana, no procurement yet

Kejriwal starts Punjab visit with Ludhiana today
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP