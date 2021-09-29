Three-day All India Civil Services Athletics Tournament begins in Haryana’s Karnal

Three-day All India Civil Services Athletics Tournament 2020-21 began in Karnal’s Karna Stadium on Tuesday.

Around 700 participants from different parts of the country have come to Karnal to participate in various categories of the games.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav welcomed the athletes in Karnal as participants took out a parade march.

“We are excited as this is for the first time that Karnal is hosting this tournament,” said Yadav.

The deputy commissioner said such activities, especially sports, will help in releasing stress and tension of the civil servants. He urged the players to participate in the game with discipline and dedication to achieve their goals.

Yamuna, of Mumbai, in girls category, and Mohammad Sakil, of Kolkata, in boys category, were declared winners in 800m race.

Archana, of Mumbai, and Anjali, of Kolkata, stood second and third respectively in the 800m girls’ category, while Raj Kumar, of Jaipur, and Shampu, of Mumbai, got the second and third position, respectively, in the boys’ category.

In discus throw girls category 35-45 age group, Manu Dahiya, of Haryana, bagged the first position, whereas Darshana, of Gujrat, got the second spot and Lalita, of Rajasthan, stood third.