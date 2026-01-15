Three-day Urs of Shah Jahan begins at Taj Mahal from Jan 15

Taj Mahal, which otherwise remains closed every Friday, will allow free entry for visitors after 2 pm on the day. File Photo of a foreign tourist extending hand to Satrangi Hindustani Chadar offered during “Urs” at Taj Mahal in past years. (File photo)

This exception is due to Friday being the second day of three-day ‘Urs’ of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan who built the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal after her death in the seventeenth century.

Another added feature will be the opportunity to view original graves of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal located in the basement which otherwise remains closed round the year barring these three days of Urs, a traditional activity continuing since time immemorial.

The Urs will begin with traditional rituals at 2pm on Thursday. The entry to the monument will be free from 2pm on Thursday and from 2pm on Friday, the first two days of Urs and for full day on Saturday, the third and final day of Urs, said Prince Vajpayee, senior conservation assistant for ASI at Taj Mahal.

A meeting was held at the office of Archeological Survey of India on the Taj Mahal premises on Monday and the stake holders, including state police, CISF, ASI officials and office bearers of various committees involved in organising the three day Urs were present on the occasion.

“No new tradition will be introduced and neither allowed during the three-day Urs beginning Thursday. Adequate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the event. Taj Mahal will open this Friday but after 2 pm for common visitors and entry will be free of charge for all,” stated Vajpayee.

The highlight will be the offering of multicoloured ‘Hindustani Satrangi Chadar’ knitted at length with contribution from admirers of all communities and offered at the ‘mazar’ of Shah Jahan on the third day of Urs.

“This time the ‘çhadar’ will be 1,720 metres long and is being prepared for the last one month. This tradition has continued since the death of Shah Jahan, although its dates vary every year as they are calculated based on Islamic calendar,” said Tahiruddin ‘Tahir’, the convenor of Khuddam-e-Roza committee involved in organising the Urs every year.

Meanwhile, on Monday, several right wing activists reached ASI office on Mall Road in Agra and sought ban on organising Urs while claiming the Taj Mahal to be a Shiva Temple.