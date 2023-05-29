Farmer killed in Dudhwa tiger attack
A tiger killed a farmer in India's Dudhwa buffer zone while he was checking on his sugarcane crop. His half-eaten body was found in the forest. Villagers have been advised to stay alert and not venture into the reserve forest areas.
A tiger has attacked and killed a 50-year-old farmer of Katthauha village in Belrayan range of the Dudhwa buffer zone.
The farmer had gone to check on his sugarcane crop on Sunday and had been missing since then.
Dudhwa buffer zone deputy director Sundaresh (who is known by single name) said on Monday that the villagers recovered his half-eaten body from the neighbouring forests. He added that pugmarks on the spot and other circumstantial evidence indicated a tiger attack.
He said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination while further proceedings were on.
He added that forest teams had been deployed to keep a watch on the movements of the tiger while the villagers had been advised to stay alert and work in groups when necessary. He added that villagers had also been asked not to venture into the reserve forest areas where the movement of wild animals was common.