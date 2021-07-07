Tiger T-65 found dead at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore reserve

A 10-year-old male tiger was found dead at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning.

The body of T-65, also known as Sooraj, was found at around 9am by the patrolling team in Khandar area of the RTR.

The tiger was born to T-19 on May 26, 2011, and had litter with Tigress T-69.

Chief wildlife warden TC Verma said the tiger was found in a water hole and a probable cause of its death was cardiac arrest but they could only confirm once the viscera report was received. The postmortem has been done.

In April, a five-month-old tiger cub was found dead in Gandhra Deh area of RTR. The mutilated body had canine marks around the neck so forest officials suspected it was killed by another tiger.

Earlier, in March, four tigers, including two sub-adults, were reported missing from RTR. The administration started an intensive search for them.

RTR has around 80 tigers in an area of 1,334 square kms, making it the third most congested habitats for the big cats in India after Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

The ‘Status of Tigers in India-2018’ report said Rajasthan has witnessed an increase of tiger population by 115% in the last 12 years.