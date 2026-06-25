Tigress’ death: Initial findings suggest underlying ailments leading to big cat’s collapse

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem examination of a four-year-old tigress revealed hemorrhagic gastritis and a heavy parasitic load of roundworms and tapeworms to be the probable cause of its death, H Rajamohan, field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), told Hindustan Times on Thursday. The tigress when it had been caged (HT File Photo)

Talking to Hindustan Times on the condition of not to be named, a veterinary expert of Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, said summer stress, capture stress and dehydration due to frequent vomiting might have compounded the underlying ailments of the tigress, leading to its sudden collapse.

Rajamohan also said “capturing a free roaming wild animal causes capture and summer stress, which severely impacts an animal with such weak underlying medical conditions.

“A comprehensive final post-mortem examination report from IVRI detailing histopathological, toxicological, and PCR testing for canine distemper, parvovirus, and influenza is expected within 10 days.”

He said “the IVRI had been requested to provide the final report at the earliest.”

Talking about the details of the preliminary findings, Rajamohan said, “While the exact cause of death would be clear in the final report, a preliminary evaluation as reported by IVRI doctors showed severe stomach and intestinal ulcerations that heavily depleted the animal’s blood.”

The four-year-old tigress, responsible for killing two persons in quick succession on June 14 and 15 in the Ramnagar Kalan area of Majhgain range of Dudhwa buffer zone, was tranquilised and captured early morning on June 23.

Although the tigress appeared normal initially after its capture, it suddenly collapsed and expired 12 hours after its capture the same evening.