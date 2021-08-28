TMC student leader allegedly assaulted in Tripura by ABVP activists, case filed

Tripura police on Friday lodged a complaint against a few Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists on the charge of allegedly assaulting and confining a Trinamool Congress Students Parishad activist, officials said. No arrest has been made so far.

According to Solanki Sengupta, the complainant, she was confined wrongfully to the common room of Maharaja Bir Bikram College in Agartala on Friday where she went for the preparation of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad foundation day to be observed on Saturday. She also alleged that some ABVP activists beat her with shoes.

“We got a complaint that the woman leader was harassed and confined to the common room of the college with the wrong intention by three-four ABVP activists. Based on the complaint, we took the case,” said Paramita Saha, officer in charge, East Agartala police station.

The police took a case under Section 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Trinamool Congress’ West Bengal unit leaders Kunal Ghosh and Dr Shantanu Sen protested against the incident.

“Our youth leader was harassed and assaulted, that too in front of police. We want to say that our organization will become stronger with every attack of BJP,” said Sen.

ABVP secretary Pritam Paul was quick to react and said, “The entire incident was framed by the Trinamool Congress. We hope, people of Tripura, especially the students, will realise their real face soon.”

The TMC leaders and activists reportedly came under attack in the past since they have declared to make the state their bird’s eye for the upcoming Assembly polls in 2023.