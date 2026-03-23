Madurai, A local court here on Monday held guilty, all the nine accused policemen in the case of custodial torture of a man and his son, leading to their deaths at Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district in the year 2020. TN court holds 9 policemen guilty in case of custodial torture leading to deaths of father-son

The First Additional District and Sessions Court Judge G Muthukumaran declared that the prosecution has proven its case and held the policemen guilty. The quantum of sentence to the convicted policemen will be pronounced on March 30, the judge said.

On June 19, 2020 mobile phone shop owner P Jayaraj and his son J Benicks were taken to Sathankulam police station in connection with alleged violation of norms to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic. The father and son died on June 23 at Kovilpatti subjail following alleged brutal custodial torture at the police station.

The case, which includes the charge of murder, against 10 policemen, including Inspector S Sridhar, Sub inspectors K Balakrishnan, P Raghuganesh, Head Constables, S Murugan and A Samidurai was initially probed by the CB-CID and it was later taken over by the CBI. The incident had caused a major public outrage in the state then.

There were 105 witnesses, including Selvarani then Sathankulam police woman head constable R Revathi in the case. As many as 116 documents were marked which includes the judicial inquiry reports on the deaths of Jayaraj and Benicks.

One of the accused, Special SI A Pauldurai died during the pendency of the case and 9 others including Sridhar continued to be in Madurai Central Prison.

The CBI initially filed a chargesheet and later a supplementary report which together was nearly 2,500 pages. Attempts of the accused to secure bail proved futile during the nearly 6-year old trial of the case.

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