TN governor for greater autonomy of states, vows to work with Centre

Chennai: Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit customary address at the first session of the 16th legislative assembly established that the new DMK-led government’s ultimate goal is greater autonomy of states to create true federalism at the union level through constitutional means, and one guided by Dravidian dogma.

“The strong states are needed to create a strong Union,” the governor said. “This government will staunchly stand in defence of the rights of the states and constitutionally oppose any infringement of such rights. At the same time, we will maintain a cordial relationship with the Union government as partners in the process of nation-building, in line with our policy of extending our hand in friendship, even as we speak up for our rights.”

Another interesting aspect was that throughout his speech, the governor addressed the Government of India as the ‘Union’ and never as the ‘Centre’, a nomenclature that follows the constitutional guidelines, which was consciously brought in by the DMK reflecting its position on federalism.

Purohit also emphasised the state’s vision of social justice by continuing and protecting the 69% reservation (given that the Supreme Court recently struck down the Maratha quota) and exemption from NEET. Based on the recommendation of the recently appointed Justice AK Rajan committee to study the adverse impact of NEET on socially and educationally backward students, the state would introduce legislation to ensure that the students of Tamil Nadu are not adversely affected and obtain the President’s consent.

Purohit said that the government is guided by the Dravidian Movement, which identifies social justice, gender equality, economic equity, opportunity-for-all through reservations, and progress through education and social reforms. He added that there cannot be social justice when there is high economic inequity, and to correct that, the new government focuses on inclusive growth. “These values will drive every action, every legislation, every scheme, and every initiative of this government,” he said.

Chief minister M K Stalin-led government plans to revitalise the Lok Ayukta to deal with complaints against public authorities, including elected representatives and government officials. “Providing clean administration is the highest priority,” Purohit said, looking up at the assembly members and urging them to clap. “Why are you all silent? Clean governance is the highest priority of the government,” he said before continuing his speech that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) will expedite pending complaints. A Right to Services Act will be introduced to streamline the delivery of various public services by government agencies. Keeping in line with transparency and in the case of temples, the government will protect assets, lands and properties. A state-level advisory committee for major Hindu temples will be constituted to enhance facilities for devotees and improve the maintenance of temples and advise on related issues.

For Chennai, preparations for the third master plan for the city will be completed before the due date of 2026. During CM Stalin’s mayoral term of the Chennai Corporation, he had rolled out several schemes under Singara Chennai, which means beautiful Chennai. “Singara Chennai 2.0 programme will be launched to provide modern world-class infrastructure and services in Greater Chennai Corporation,” Purohit said.

Opposition leaders said that the governor’s address was disappointing. “The DMK made 505 poll promises, but none of the important promises mentioned by the governor in his address,” Edappadi Palaniswami, leader of the opposition and former chief minister, told reporters.

“They haven’t given a clear plan for NEET to be exempted from Tamil Nadu,” said Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss. The assembly will be on until June 24th, and Stalin is expected to give his responses on that day.