TN vaccinates over 1.2 million against Covid in 11th mega drive

Chennai

Tamil Nadu vaccinated 1,201,832 people against Covid-19 in the 11th mega vaccination campaign held across the state on Thursday.

A total of 4,52,969 people received the first dose while 7,48,863 people received the second jab. With this, 77.02 per cent of the population has received the first dose and 41.60 per cent second, an official release said. According to minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian, the department has set a target to vaccinate 100 per cent of the eligible population with single dose by month-end.

Earlier in the day, he inspected the vaccination drive in the city that was conducted in various places like primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.

TN records 739 new cases

Tamil Nadu added 739 fresh infections to the cumulative Covidtally, which mounted to 2,723,245 while the toll rose to 36,432 with 17 additional deaths, the health department said on Thursday.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 764 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 2,678,371 leaving 8,442 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 101,993 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.37 crore.

Coimbatore and Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 112 and 107 cases, respectively, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

As many as 24 districts reported less than 10 new cases, while Ariyalur, Perambalur recorded zero cases, the bulletin said.