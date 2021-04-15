To break virus chain, Lucknow traders’ announce voluntarily closure of markets

Prominent Lucknow markets, including Hazratganj and Aminabad, will remain voluntarily closed from Thursday to check the spread of Covid-19 virus in the city.

“Markets in Hazratganj will remain close from April 15 to 18 in wake of pandemic,” said Kishan Chand Bhambwani, president, Hazratganj Traders Association after a late-night meeting of traders on Wednesday.

Traders of Jhandewala Park Vyapar Mandal, State Bank Vyapar Mandal and Dildar Vyapar Mandal in Aminabad have also decided to close their business establishments from April 15 to 21 because of Covid.

In a press release issued by these trader associations, the traders said that despite the ongoing marriage season, Navratri and Ramzan they have decided to close their establishments because saving lives was more important for them than business.

“In absence of any announcement of lockdown from the government it is the duty of traders to break the chain of coronavirus,” said Sandeep Bansal, president of Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal.

He said, “I have appealed to traders for closure of markets in the city. Till now, Chowk Sarrafa Association has decided to close the market from April 15 to 18. Gomti Nagar Sarrafa Association will also keep its shutters down from Wednesday to Sunday. Not only this, Lucknow Electric Merchants’ Association has also decided to close its establishments from Thursday for next one week.”

“Leader of Samajwadi Party, main opposition political party, and our chief minister both are down with coronavirus. This shows that the spread of virus can only be controlled through lockdown but if our government, considering some economic problems for the poor, is not announcing the lockdown then it is the responsibility of traders to voluntarily close their establishments for at least a week to break the chain of virus,” he said.

“I have personally talked to traders of Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Aminabad, Alambagh and Chowk to announce closure of their markets for one week. This has to be a collective decision. The traders have a social responsibility of saving lives of people and their staff,” said Sanjay Gupta, president, Uttar Pradesh Adarsh Vyapar Mandal.

Vinod Maheshwari of Chowk Sarrafa Association said, “President of Chowk Sarrafa Association Kailash Chandra Jain is already admitted in Rajdhani Covid Hospital. Not only this, but number of other traders is also down with Covid. Keeping the widespread spread of virus in mind we have decided to go for closure of four days. The closure of market starts from Thursday to Sunday. There are more than 400 shops in sarrafa market where more than 2500 staff works, more than 50,000 customers visit these shops daily. We aim to break the chain of infection for safety of traders, their staff members and customers.”

Suresh Chablani of Nazeerabad and Aminabad traders Association said, “Tomorrow the market is closed because of Thursday but in the morning an important meeting of traders is convened to discuss the closure of market for a week. Through WhatsApp almost every trader has given his consent for the closure of market.”

Ratpal Singh Goldie of Alambagh Traders Association said, “We will decide on the issue tomorrow convey the decision to the district administration.”