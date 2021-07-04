To mark a year as MLA, Raghav Chadha gives out report card

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) MLA from Rajendra Nagar Raghav Chadha on Sunday released and distributed among residents a report card on completing one year of his term as a legislator of the assembly segment, highlighting the work he has done in areas such as water supply, sewer network, road repairs, installation of CCTV cameras and WiFi hotspots, and welfare measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On completion of his one year as an MLA, AAP Rajendra Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha released his #PehlaSaalBemisal report. He presented the people with the work undertaken by him in a year for his constituency on various fronts such as Covid relief, water, roads, wifi, employment opportunities and street lights. The MLA worked on Covid relief welfare measures such as the 24x7 MLA helpline, distribution of ration packets and free meals and the sanitization of his constituency. The proactive approach by the MLA also resolved the decade old water problems in his area, major improvements can be seen in the water supply system, 2.5 km of new water pipelines were inaugurated and four new tube wells were installed to augment the water demand in his area. The rejuvenation of a lake and sewage system improvement was also undertaken by the MLA,” said a press statement issued by Chadha’s office.

The statement further read that he has helped create employment opportunities for people living in his constituency through various skill development courses. The development of roads and 35 new road projects were also initiated by him.

“Internet access for all 150 Wifi hotspots were installed under the MLA’s vision. He is also accessible to the public through regular Janta Darbars at his MLA office,” read the statement.

“The people of Rajendra Nagar Vidhan Sabha had elected me as their MLA by giving their precious vote with great faith and love. Last year was very difficult due to Corona but under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, I made every effort to serve the public. Today I am handing over my one year report card to the public and I seek your blessings,” said the MLA.

Chadha, who is also AAP’s national spokesperson, was elected as an MLA in the February 2020 assembly election in Delhi.