To tackle air pollution, govt eyes a ‘public movement’

New Delhi:

The Delhi government’s long-term strategy to bring down pollution levels in the national capital will involve turning the fight into a “public movement”, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

“Within the constraints of the pandemic and restrictions on mass mobilisation, we need to create a public movement. Our three-pronged approach needs to focus on policy, technology and making the environment a mass concern. People have the power. If the environment becomes the people’s concern, then big milestones can be achieved,” said Rai, during the final day of a two-day environment roundtable with experts.

The environment minister on Tuesday held the second digital roundtable conference with environment experts to come up with a “holistic strategy” to reduce air pollution in Delhi before the onset of winter this year.

“Pondering on pollution [just] during the winter months, when the AQI (air quality index) is severe, is not a solution. We, therefore, require public support. A plan that can work through the year is needed, and in the coming days, we will come up with an action plan to improve Delhi’s AQI. Nobody knows till when the pandemic will rage, and it’s not feasible to wait for so long. We would like your (the public) suggestions to create a viable and effective plan for the city,” Rai said.

Delhi has been battling with poor air quality, which especially worsens during winter when the pollution levels deteriorate to emergency levels. Delhi was the most polluted capital city in the world in 2020 for the third consecutive year, according to a report by IQAir, a Swiss group that ranks cities based on their air quality measured in terms of the levels of ultrafine particulate matter (PM 2.5) that can enter the organs and cause lasting damage.

“Often when a crisis occurs, it (responsibility) is passed from department to department because even officers-in-charge sometimes don’t know where their jurisdiction ends and the other’s begin. Delhi faces multiple challenges and if, within these challenges, we are able to deliver, then it will be a feat worth celebrating,” Rai said.