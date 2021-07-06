Top police officer suspended in Chhattisgarh over alleged disproportionate assets

The Chhattisgarh government has suspended Indian Police Service officer GP Singh four days after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided his premises in connection with a disproportionate assets case, officials said on Tuesday. Singh has been asked to report to the police headquarters in Raipur.

The three-day searches were conducted at around 15 locations linked to Singh, an additional director general-rank officer, from July 1 to July 3. Singh allegedly owns movable and immovable assets worth over ₹10 crore.

“After a preliminary probe into complaints against Singh for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets during his service period, the EOW registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He seems to be involved in activities that are not expected from a government official. Singh’s alleged act is against the All-India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. Therefore, disciplinary action should be taken against him,” said the suspension order issued on Monday.

The ACB on July 3 said the documents seized during searches at Singh’s premises established he allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known source of income and indulged in “a massive exchange of money”.

“Singh also allegedly tried to commit money laundering by investing in shell companies,” the ACB said in a statement.