State not suffering, says C’garh health minister amid reports of rift with CM

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo was recently in news after he raised questions over his own government’s proposal to encourage private doctors with grants to set up hospitals in rural areas of the state.

Although he has never acknowledged that he has differences with CM Bhupesh Baghel, everyone in the Congress is aware about the hostility between them. Singh Deo spoke to HT about the alleged rift within the party, his stand against his own government, and Covid management.

Do you think the CM post-sharing formula is media’s creation? And is there friction between you and Bhupesh Baghel?

I have never said that sharing of CM’s post formula is media creation. I said that this whole issue came into focus when a TV channel said the sharing of CM post formula for 2.5 years was finalised in Chhattisgarh . This is what happened when we all were called to Delhi by the central leaders during the pre-government formation days and since then everybody has been asking this question.

But the friction is visible. What is your take on these differences between two important leaders of the state ?

We are working together. I don’t think any work in the state is suffering. A couple of days back, there was review of the departments which I am looking after and I think the performance was satisfactory. So, there is nothing which is affecting the work.

Recently there was a proposal forwarded to the industries department regarding the grants to set up private hospitals in rural Chhattisgarh. The media reported that neither you nor the health department was taken into confidence. Does this mean you are being ignored by the CM?

The CM has never announced anything [in this regard]... There was a proposal that was forwarded to industries department to look into and the health department was also asked to give its views, and we will do so.

There are several reports of lack of ICUs, ventilators, and other healthcare services in rural part of state. What’s the government’s plan of action to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19?

Corona is a virus and the government can’t be prepared for a new virus...The only way to stop the virus before you get it is to be careful. The three cardinal suggestions are hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing a mask. The government comes in the picture only after one is infected. You need oxygen which Chhattisgarh has sufficient supply of, we have more than 9,000 oxygen cylinders. We have already put in place more than 20 oxygen plants and 100 plants have been sanctioned in all. Lastly, vaccination is very important and Chhattisgarh has done fairly well in that regard. We are in touch with the Centre for vaccine supplies.

The health department acknowledged close to 9,000 Covid-19 deaths in April-May but the Civil Registration System data shows a death toll of above 44,000 when compared to the pre-Covid deaths during the same period. Has there been any attempt to look into the excess deaths?

I don’t think that there is underreporting of Covid-19 deaths in the state .. Deaths occurred, but if media is claiming that they were Covid-19 deaths-- we are ready to include them. But I don’t think that deaths were 45 times more that those reported as Covid fatalities in Chhattisgarh.

Central has delegated a team citing an increase in Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh. How is the state government responding? What are your demands from the Centre?

Sunday’s figures show that the infection rate is below 1%. You should be asking the Centre why they have sent a team. But we have no issues if they can come up with suggestions. Secondly, I think the epidemic should not been seen with political lens. It is a pandemic and we are part of it. But the steps the Centre is taking now should have been started in January when the vaccination drive started because they knew that the first target was 300 million [30 crore] and the next was 1.7 billion [170 crore]. You know the population of the country, you should have been more prepared.