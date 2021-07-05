Doctor terminated on charge of selling hospital’s Covid vaccine in Chhattisgarh

A doctor posted at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district has been terminated over the charges of selling Covid-19 vaccines at his private clinic, officials said on Monday.

Korba collector Ranu Sahu said a complaint against Dr Ashok Kumar Makhija, a child specialist posted on contract at the Korba primary health centre, alleged that he was selling hospital’s Covid-19 vaccines at his private clinic.

“Dr Makhija has been terminated and a directive has been issued to seal his private clinic which was being operated without any license, with immediate effect,” the collector told the media.

Korba sub divisional magistrate Sunil Nayak said it was not immediately known how Dr Makhija obtained the vaccines. “He told us that he had been bringing the leftover vaccines in vials. However, official records showed no vaccine wastage was reported in the past two months in any vaccination centre in the Korba district,” the SDM said.

The SDM said that an investigation is on.