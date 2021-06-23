Tour bookings to tourist spots increase as second Covid wave wanes

Outstation tour inquiries have seen a surge with most tourist destinations now open for the public. However, the compulsion of RT-PCR tests and different protocols at different tourist sites is making people looking for a holiday cautious.

With Covid positive cases declining every day, citizens have already started planning holiday.

Along with tourists allowed in Lonavla, Khandala, Panchgani, and Mahableshwar, states like Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are also allowing tourists to enter their states.

“Leh-Ladakh is receiving too many inquiries and the package rate has also gone down as flight rates are cheaper. Many people are also preferring weekend trips to Lonavala and Mahableshwar, both of which are sold out,” said Ashwin Kardekar, director, My Travelogue Holidays.

Packages to Ladakh, which generally cost ₹50,000 for a couple, are now ₹40,000.

“Many people are also not planning to travel immediately, but they doing booking for July and August,” added Kardekar.

Uttrakhand, Goa, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir have still banned the entry for the tourists.

“My most preferred is road trip to Goa, but with restrictions in place we are planning a trip to Rajasthan. My family has taken the first dose of the vaccination, but Rajasthan allows entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated (both doses), or you need to carry a RT PCR negative report. We will get the RT-PCR test done,” said Sanjay Jadhav, a Nigdi resident.

Most of the tourist spots are asking for RT-PCR negative reports. Travelling agents are informing clients about dos and don’ts of respective tourist spots before completion of bookings.

“Our Andaman trip is long pending and we have planned it in the first week of July. I feel an island is safer than other destinations. RT-PCR test negative report is mandatory,” said Rucha Shah, Kothrud resident.