Tourist season concludes in Dudhwa National Park

The tourist season of this year in Dudhwa National Park concluded on a very happy note on Wednesday.

Usually, the tourist season in Dudhwa starts from November 15 and ends on June 15 every year.

However, this season, the authorities decided to open up the park from Nov 1 as it had to be kept closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The tourists from various parts of India as well as from abroad hailed this early opening and thronged the park to enjoy the nature’s beauty and its wild life.

Field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak said, “This season, over 26,000 tourists including 40 tourists from abroad visited the park, bringing in revenue of Rs. 51 lakh.”

He added, “Last season before the covid-induced closure of the park, over 20,000 tourists including 9 foreign tourists had visited the park.”

Pathak said, “This season also attracted the tourists owing to frequent sightings of tigers, wild elephants and other wild species besides the rich flora and fauna of Dudhwa.”

Pathak said, “In view of the upcoming monsoon season, the park was closed today for tourist activities till November 15 when the next tourist season would commence.”