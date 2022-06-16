Home / Cities / Others / Tourist season concludes in Dudhwa National Park
others

Tourist season concludes in Dudhwa National Park

Field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak says, this season, over 26,000 tourists including 40 tourists from abroad visited the park
Dudhwa National Park (File pic)
Dudhwa National Park (File pic)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDeo Kant Pandey, Lakhimpur Kheri

The tourist season of this year in Dudhwa National Park concluded on a very happy note on Wednesday.

Usually, the tourist season in Dudhwa starts from November 15 and ends on June 15 every year.

However, this season, the authorities decided to open up the park from Nov 1 as it had to be kept closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The tourists from various parts of India as well as from abroad hailed this early opening and thronged the park to enjoy the nature’s beauty and its wild life.

Field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak said, “This season, over 26,000 tourists including 40 tourists from abroad visited the park, bringing in revenue of Rs. 51 lakh.”

He added, “Last season before the covid-induced closure of the park, over 20,000 tourists including 9 foreign tourists had visited the park.”

Pathak said, “This season also attracted the tourists owing to frequent sightings of tigers, wild elephants and other wild species besides the rich flora and fauna of Dudhwa.”

Pathak said, “In view of the upcoming monsoon season, the park was closed today for tourist activities till November 15 when the next tourist season would commence.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out