Town planning dept to take action against illegal flats in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday said it will act against illegal flats built on single plots in Palam Vihar, said officials aware of the development.

They said they survey the area to identify the violators.

The government had earlier permitted property owners to build up to four floors on a plot over 180 square yards area with stilt to allow for vehicle parking. However, these floors could not be divided into flats.

DTCP officials said they had received multiple complaints that this rule was being violated. In some cases, eight to 12 flats of 2BHK and 3BHK size, were constructed on 500 square yard plots and offered for rent and sale, they claimed.

According to the complaints, said the officials, blocks E, C2 and F were particularly affected and residents fear that such properties would put immense pressure on scarce infrastructure of the colony.

District town planner (enforcement) RS Bhath said that in March, action was taken against such properties and FIRs were registered against owners of four such plots in C2 block of Palam Vihar. “We have received information regarding construction of more such flats and a survey would be conducted soon. We will lodge FIRs against the owners of such plots and illegal constructions would not be allowed,” he said.

Bhath further said that occupation certificates of such buildings would also be cancelled. “We appeal to the buyers to not invest in properties built in violation of rules. FIRs will not only be registered against plot owners but also against contractors and architects who assisted in these violations,” he said.