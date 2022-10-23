Traders around Taj Mahal relieved as admn extends shop closure deadline

The traders, in the 500 meters radius of the Taj, who have to shut shops after SC order, heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday, as the district administration extended the shop closure deadline by three more months. The previous deadline had ended on October 17.

The affected shopkeepers, hoteliers and emporium owners within 500 meters radius of Taj Mahal periphery, have filed the Interlocutory Application (IA) before the Supreme Court under the umbrella organisation ‘Tajganj Welfare Foundation”.

“We are expecting the mentioning on October 31, 2022,” said Nitin Singh, the convener of action committee constituted by those affected by order in vicinity of Taj Mahal.

“Our Diwali started as soon as the district administration extended the deadline by three months for closure of business activities. Now January 17, 2023 is the new deadline for shop closure within 500 metre radius of the Taj Mahal,” he said.

“Earlier, after the SC order, notices were served on shopkeepers by ADA staff, which had created much panic. We had met district administration officials and even placed the matter before state level authorities and now, we are thankful to the authorities for extending the deadline,” he said.

“The decision for extending the deadline for three more months is a big relief to the shopkeepers, hoteliers and emporium owners and efforts are on to apprise the Supreme Court about the ground realities,” said Dr GS Dharmesh, the BJP MLA for Agra Cantt.

“We have already moved Interlocutory Application (IA) before the Supreme Court which remains to be mentioned to the Bench hearing the PIL in which orders were passed in September month for closure of business activities within 500 meters radius of the Taj. We hope for a hearing on October 31,” said Sandeep Arora, the secretary for Tajganj Welfare Foundation and ‘Hamari Dharohar’, the two organisations who filed the IA before the SC.

