Traders’ body opposes varying parking rates in Ludhiana

Irked over the inaction of the state government against different parking rates being charged in the city, the members of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, under the leadership of state general secretary Sunil Mehra, staged a protest outside municipal corporation (MC) Zone-A office on Friday.

Addressing the protestors, Mehra said, “The matter has already been brought to the notice of Punjab chief minister and principal secretary of department of local government Punjab, but nothing has been done so far which has caused strong resentment among traders.”

The protestors said if parking rates will not be uniformed within a week, they would gherao the residences of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and local MLAs Ashok Parashar (Pappi), Madan Lal Bagga and Gurpreet Gogi.

Mehra said city residents who visit different locations by scooters and cars daily are exasperated as each parking lot is charging different rates.

They said how was it possible that all the parking spots in the city were given to only one contractor rather than multiple contractors after comparing the contract prices. Since there is only one contractor in the city, this raises a question about the integrity of the corporation, they said.

