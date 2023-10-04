Traffic diversion during IAF air show in Prayagraj from Oct 6 to 8

In view of heavy crowd expected in the city during the Air Show on October 8 and with the rehearsals to be conducted by Air Force personnel on October 6 for the event, the traffic police have declared no entry for heavy vehicles for three days.

Aircraft of IAF roaring in the skies above Sangam on Wednesday as part of preparations for the mega air display planned to commemorate 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force on October 8. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Traffic diversion on main routes of the city will also be enforced.

Due to the Air Show, around 20 kilometres area from Bamrauli to Sangam nose will be affected. During the Air Show from October 6 and 8, the movement of traffic on Shastri Bridge and New Yamuna Bridge will be restricted. Heavy security arrangements will be in place during the show. Traffic police officials said that movement of vehicles has been restricted from 5 am to 12 noon from Bamrauli to Dhumanganj on all the three days.

From city to Dhumanganj, people will use the route from Rajruppur, Jhalwa Crossing, DRM Office Road while vehicles from Bamrauli to the city will use Mandar Mod, Airport Road and route from Jhalwa to Karbala Tiraha.

Heavy vehicles from Kanpur will be diverted from Kokhraj and no big vehicle will enter the city from the direction of Kokhraj. No big vehicle will be allowed from Bhagwatpur Mod to Bamrauli. No heavy vehicle will enter the city from Karbala Tiraha and Happy Home. No vehicle will be allowed to exit from Mundera Mandi Gate and Transport Nagar from 5 am to 12 noon. No e rickshaw tempo and buses will be allowed from Leprosy Mission Crossing in Naini. Vehicles from Varanasi and Jaunpur will be diverted to Andawa Crossing, Sahson to Phaphamau Bazar. No heavy vehicles from Andawa will be allowed in the city from 1 pm to 1 am.

No buses, e rickshaw, tempo, city bus or private buses will be allowed from 1 pm to 8 pm at Bamrauli to Happy Home, Ponghat Pulia, Transport Nagar, Pritam Nagar, Mahila Gram, Supply Depot, High Court flyover, Eklavya Crossing, Governement Press, PHQ Crossing, Hira Halwai, Indian Press, GT Jawahar, Fort Road, Triveni Ramp, Akshayvat Marg Lok Sewa Ayog Crossing.

Traffic police have made arrangements for parking vehicles for people who will arrive at Sangam for watching the Air Show. Vehicles from Kareli, Chowk, Civil Lines will be parked at Bangad Dharmshala Crossing 17 number parking. Vehicles from Rajapur, Shivkuti, Mamfordganj Katra, Allapur will be parked at parkings near Alopibagh Mandir Crossing, Galla Mandi and Nagvasuki Temple. Vehicles from Naini side will be parked at Navprayagam while those coming from Jhunsi will be parked at Tikarmafi.

Diversions will also be in place at some places on October 7. Left lane will be closed from Ponghat Pulia to Chungi Chauraha from 5 pm to 10 pm. Light vehicles from Puramufti will enter the city from Manauri to Airport Road. No e rickshaw, tempo, bus etc will be allowed on VVIP Road from 5 am to 10 pm.

