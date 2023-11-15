Traffic month in Prayagraj: Fewer traffic violations but parking still a problem

Following traffic awareness drives launched in the last few years, lesser traffic violations are being observed this Traffic Month. Not only are riders wearing helmets, but people are also following traffic signals and other rules. However, parking in no-parking zones still remains a major menace in Prayagraj, according to the Prayagraj district police.

Traffic cops warning bike owners against parking vehicles erratically in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Regular action is being taken against vehicles found in no-parking zones and their owners are being penalised, officials said.

As part of the drive, traffic cops are approaching people at public places and distributing pamphlets, urging them to follow traffic rules. Traffic cops are also approaching students in a bid to create traffic awareness and bring down the number of mishaps.

Since the start of Traffic month, police have acted against 2,375 vehicle owners for violations, he added.

The TI said that a person has been identified as a Good Samaritan as he helped an accident victim near Mayohall Crossing a few days back. He took the injured man to the hospital and ensured that doctors started his treatment immediately. The man even called the police and informed them of the incident. After completion of formalities, the man will be awarded with the title of Good Samaritan and will be rewarded.

