Traffic month: Sangam city sees over 1000 violations daily; helmet, drunken driving top list

Since the launch of Traffic Month in Prayagraj on November 1, traffic police have issued over 5,200 challans in just five days, averaging more than 1,000 violations per day, underscoring a widespread neglect of road safety rules. The fine for not wearing a helmet is ₹ 1,000, while drunken driving carries a penalty of ₹ 10,000 and, in some cases, may also result in imprisonment for up to three months. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to traffic inspector Amit Kumar, the most common offence has been riding without helmets, which accounts for nearly 40% of all challans issued. Drunken driving emerged as the second most frequent violation, with around two dozen cases recorded so far. The fine for not wearing a helmet is ₹1,000, while drunken driving carries a penalty of ₹10,000 and, in some cases, may also result in imprisonment for up to three months.

To enforce compliance, the traffic department has deployed seven teams, each consisting of five personnel. Two teams are conducting awareness drives in schools and colleges, while the remaining are stationed at busy intersections, high-risk zones, and market areas known for frequent traffic violations.

“Strict enforcement is necessary, as overspeeding and drunk driving are major causes of road accidents,” said Kumar. “Our approach emphasises both penal action and public awareness.”

Other major categories with high number of challans this month include the use of black films, underage driving, wrong-side driving, non-use of seat belts, and triple riding. Official data points to a concerning pattern: In 2024, Prayagraj authorities issued 79,317 challans for helmet violations alone, generating ₹7.93 crore in fines. Between January and August 2025, 12,899 helmet-related challans were recorded, averaging more than 1,600 per month.

The urgency behind Traffic Month arises from alarming accident statistics. Between January 2021 and July 2025, Prayagraj reported 5,844 road accidents, leading to 2,679 deaths and 3,663 serious injuries — an average of 49 fatalities per month, or nearly two deaths each day.

According to a traffic department official, the ongoing campaign aims to instill greater discipline among commuters and reduce the district’s accident rate. “Traffic Month is not just about penalising violators — it is about saving lives,” Kumar emphasised.