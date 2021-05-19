Traffic police, NHAI survey “death stretch” from Navale Bridge chowk till Dari Pul tunnel

PUNE In a bid to reduce the number of accidents with more precautionary measures in place, the Pune traffic police and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), carried out a survey of a stretch of road from the Navale Bridge chowk till the Dari Pul tunnel.

The survey was carried out on Wednesday.

The stretch has seen a series of fatal and serious accidents. At least 10 people have died in accidents on this stretch in the last six months.

“A team of NHAI officials along with our traffic police have done the survey. In last six months there were fatal accidents and people seriously injured, so we had given instructions for proper signage boards, installing rumblers and reflectors, and the repairing of roads, among several other issues,” said Nandkishore Shelke, senior inspector and traffic police division in-charge, Sinhagad road.

In the recent past, NHAI and the Pune traffic police lowered the speed limit and installed a police check point at this stretch.

“After this initial work, now we are working on the other safety aspects, which need time and public support. We are studying the entry and exit points throughout the highway. There are some illegal accesses which need to be closed,” added Shelke.

“It is a daily risk for residents living nearby to traverse this highway stretch. Due to lockdown, vehicle movement is low nowadays, but still there should be a permanent solution. Two-wheeler riders go directly on to the highway from these small access areas, which is very risky,” said Ramesh Vidhate, secretary, Sinhagad Road Residents Forum.