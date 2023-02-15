Traffic police request SPPU students to use alternative entrance

Pune: The on-field traffic police at Savitribai Phule University (SPPU) Square urged students to enter the University through an alternate gate. Instead of going to SPPU square, students can enter the campus through the BC Joshi gate in Range Hills, Khadki. According to Pune traffic cops, it will help reduce traffic chaos at SPPU square.

“There is an alternative road to get to SPPU, students should use it regularly until the metro work is finished,” said Shubhangi Mulik, a Pune traffic police officer on duty at SPPU square on Wednesday.

Two-wheeler riders continued to ride on the footpath on the third day after the new traffic system was implemented, and traffic cops kept on chasing them. Many two-wheeler riders who wanted to go to SPPU university were asked to get used to using the alternate gate for traffic premises by traffic police officers.

“There is an alternative route available for coming to SPPU premises,” said Dr Prafulla Pawar, registrar at SPPU. “Students can enter through our general BC Joshi gate from Range Hills or Khadki. You can get to Range Hills, Khadki from Bhosale Nagar if you are coming from Shivaji Nagar. I mean, you can go from E Square to Range Hills and then to BC Joshi Gate,” he added.

The majority of students wanted police to open barricades so they wouldn’t have to make long turns to get to the SPPU gate.

“Police have asked us to enter through the back gate. It’s too far away. Police should create a separate lane to get to the SPPU gate. Students are having a lot of issues because of the new traffic system,” said Harshad Gupta, a student at SPPU.

Another SPPU student, Nikita Shende, stated, “This new traffic system is taking a lot more time, especially for students coming from Shivaji Nagar to the SPPU gate.”