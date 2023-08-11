Gujarat: 10 including 3 children killed after vehicle rams into stationary truck

Ten people, including three children, were killed after a light-commercial vehicle (LCV) they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district on Friday morning, police said. (Twitter/@mpparimal)

Police said the incident took place on the Bavla-Bagodara highway around 11.30am on Friday when a group of people were returning from Chotila temple in the neighbouring Surendranagar district.

“Around 11.30am on Friday, a group of people were heading back home after visiting Chotila temple. The stationary truck, possibly immobilised due to a punctured tire or mechanical issues, was standing on the road at the time when the driver of the LCV rammed it from behind,” said G K Chavda, police inspector at Bagodara police station.

“Five women, three children and two men were killed in the accident. Four to five people are injured and were shifted to different hospitals for treatment,” Chavda added.

He said that the deceased, all passengers of the LCV, included family members and their relatives. They hailed from the Sunda and Bhadla villages of Kapadvanj taluka.

“The tragic incident on the Bavla-Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad district is heartbreaking. I extend my heartfelt prayers for the peaceful rest of the departed souls and a swift recovery for the injured. My condolences go out to the grieving families,” Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs.50,000 for those injured.

“Pained by the road mishap on the Bavla – Bagodara highway in Ahmedabad district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the prime minister’s office said on Twitter.

