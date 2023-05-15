5 women, 1 child killed as van collides with truck in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar

Five women and a child were killed and 21 others injured when a van they were travelling collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar district around 1 am on Monday, police said.

Police said 21 people have been injured in the accident and all of them have been sent to the government hospital in Balodabazar. (Representative Image)

Officials said that the accident took place near Gauda Pulia under Palari police station area.

The victims, all residents of Latua village of the district, were returning after attending a function in Parsada village, a senior police official said. Police rushed to the spot after the incident and sent the injured to the government hospital in Balodabazar.

“Six people died on the spot in the incident. The driver of the van is injured while the truck driver is absconding after the head-on collision,” said an officer adding that five of the 21 injured are serious.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and directed the officials to provide best medical assistance to the injured persons.

In February, 11 people, including four children, were killed and 12 others were injured when a pick-up van collided with a truck in Balodabaza district.

