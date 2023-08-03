Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, three minor daughters; arrested

A man allegedly killed his wife and three daughters with a sharp-edged weapon in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Thursday.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, police said is a person with mental health issues and was arrested in the wee hours of Thursday.

Janjgir-Champa superintendent of police (SP) Vijay Agarwal said the incident took place around midnight on July 31 in Devri village.

“Accused Deshraj Kashyap (45) killed his wife Mongra Bai (40) and their daughters Puja, alias Kalyani (16), Bhagya Lakshmi (10) and Yachna (6) with a sharp-edged weapon and locked them in house and fled away,” said the SP.

The SP said the police learned about the incident from the villagers, who suspected something wrong as no family members were seen for the last two days. They informed the village sarpanch, who later called the police.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and found the decomposed bodies in the house, added the SP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We formed five teams and around 40 policemen started searching for him in the nearby village. In the wee hours on Thursday, he was found sleeping near a bus stop at Pantora from where he was arrested,” said the SP, adding the accused was suffering from a high fever when he was arrested and was taken to the district hospital.

Agarwal further said that Kashyap returned home on July 31 after his visit to the doctor in the neighbouring Bilaspur district.

“As per the doctor, who was treating him, Kashyap was suffering from psychosis for the last few years for which he was taking medicines. On the day of the murder (Thursday), he took the medicines prescribed by the doctor and later killed his family,” said the SP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SP Agarwal said that the exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained, and the police are investigating all angles.

“We will take the statement of the accused and then come to a conclusion,” added the SP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON