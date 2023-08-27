Tears paint Chowk as elderly, granddaughter bid farewell together

LUCKNOW Amidst the haunting stories of survivors emerging from the harrowing coach fire near Madurai on Saturday, a profoundly moving narrative surfaced on Sunday as a grandmother and her granddaughter embarked on their poignant final farewell together. The lifeless forms of the two women were brought back to their home. (HT Photo)

Himani Bansal, a 22-year-old with aspirations as boundless as her dreams, and her beloved grandmother Manorama Agarwal, aged 80, both residents of the Chowk area in Lucknow, tragically lost their lives in the inferno while en route to Rameswaram.

A day later, the narrow lane of Bagh Maha Narain Gali near Agrasen Inter College in Chowk echoed with the mournful cries of Himani’s parents, who were dealt a cruel blow by the loss of two cherished family members.

The lifeless forms of the two women were brought back to their home, ‘Prabhu Kripa,’ on Sunday evening -- a home they had departed from, brimming with happiness, on the evening of August 17.

The somber procession carrying their mortal remains was led by the state’s deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who walked around 300 meters from Khun Khun Ji main road while personally bearing one of the bodies. Pathak offered his condolences to the grieving family and paid tribute to the departed souls.

The bereaved father, Manoj Agarwal, shared, “My daughter and my mother had embarked on a journey to Rameswaram that was organised through a private agency.” He continued, “Himani had recently earned her MCA degree from Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, Lucknow, and had even secured a position at an IT company in Gurugram.”

“With remarkable brilliance in her studies and aspirations of becoming an engineer, she was radiating with enthusiasm for her upcoming professional voyage,” Manoj Agarwal, a software engineer in a private company, added.

Priti Agarwal, Himani’s mother, weeping, said, “As our daughter was about to start her career after securing a job, this Rameshwaram trip was meant to be a blessing.” Overwhelmed with grief, she continued, “I never fathomed that my mother-in-law and my daughter would embark on their final journey together,” before succumbing to unconsciousness.

A BROTHER’S LOSS BEFORE RAKSHABANDHAN

Himani’s brother, Shivam Agarwal, shared an utterly heart-wrenching account. “When I spoke to them Friday evening around 6 o’clock, as the train was nearing Madurai, both of them were brimming with excitement about their visit to Rameswaram -- an unprecedented experience for our family.”

“Grandma, you were going to bring me prasad,” Shivam recalled, his voice choked with emotion. “And sister, you were the one who tied the rakhi. Wake up, who will tie Rakhi on my wrist?” Unable to contain his emotions, Shivam’s tears flowed freely as he confronted the sight of his grandmother and sister wrapped in their shrouds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON