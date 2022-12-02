Train passenger dies after iron rod pierces his neck

Agra: A passenger on board the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express died after being impaled by an iron rod that flew in through the window and pierced his neck when the train was near Aligarh Junction on Friday morning.

The incident took place around 8.45 am when the train was between Somna and Dambar railway stations of the Prayagraj division. “An iron rod lying on the track broke through the window of the general coach and struck one of the passengers, identified as Harikesh Kumar Dubey, a resident of Sultanpur,” said chief public relations officer (CPRO)-Prayagraj Himanshu Shekhar Upadhayay, in a video statement issued immediately after the incident.

The railway authorities were unsure of how a javelin-like sharp-edged iron rod that is mostly used in digging, was left on the railway tracks unattended.

The passenger was sitting by the window when the mishap occurred. “The incident is being investigated by GRP and RPF,” he added.

The ill-fated passenger was travelling from Anand Vihar terminal in New Delhi to Lucknow. Others in the coach said the speed of the train felt like it was moving at over 100 km/hr when the rod flew in. “The impact was so high that the rod pierced through the demarcation wall and a woman in the back seat had a narrow escape,” they added.

The CPRO added: “Those in the train said it was moving very fast when the mishap occurred. We are conducting an enquiry and are yet to conclude as to how the rod pierced through the window with such a force.”

Meanwhile, Aligarh GRP has registered a case under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide) against the incident, the CPRO said.