Transition to evidence-based policies is need of the hour

Policymaking is a complex and demanding process. In our current system, political executives collaborate with bureaucracy and experts to formulate policies that align with their political ambitions and commitments.

Despite excelling in agriculture, Punjab lacks an agriculture policy. It has industrial policies in place but falls short when it comes to education, health, and employment generation policies

However, a significant challenge is that public policies often lack a solid foundation in evidence and data. Some policies are implemented on ad hoc basis, while others lack clear explanations. The government tends to focus on programmes, projects, laws or regulations without defining the underlying policies. Though the Union government regularly issues policy prescriptions related to economic and financial matters, the states tend to work on programmes and schemes that vary from one government to another. This lack of policy codes defining the processes involved in policy making has been a prevailing issue.

Punjab struggling with undefined policies

Similar to many other states, Punjab has struggled with undefined and uncertain policies. Despite excelling in agriculture, the state lacks an agriculture policy. It has industrial policies in place but falls short when it comes to education, health, and employment generation policies. It is widely believed that politicians, along with the bureaucracy, prefer this state of uncertainty and chaos.

Some political scientists argue that the unavailability of data contributes to the problem, while others claim that political executives simply fail to appreciate the importance of data and evidence in policy making, allowing bureaucrats to take advantage of this gap.

Outdated methodologies of data collection

One of the reasons for the inadequate appreciation of data and evidence is the outdated methodologies of data collection, compilation, and analysis. Additionally, complex and unclear data management laws hinder the utilisation and sharing of both public and private data. Misuse of data is not uncommon either.

Moreover, the use of technology in governance has not been as prevalent as it is today. Technological advancements enable more scientific approaches to policy making, ensuring logical and pragmatic decisions.

Policymaking not evidence-based

Digitisation of government records also facilitates quick and easy access, sharing and utilisation of evidence. Though there has been a significant increase in the infusion of technology in government over the past few years, policymaking still falls short of being truly evidence-based, as exemplified by the recent controversies surrounding farm laws.

However, there is no reason why new and future policies should not be based on data. The challenge lies in transitioning to evidence-based policies. To achieve this transition, a comprehensive framework is necessary across all states to establish a broad foundation for evidence-based policy making. Clear data management laws will facilitate a smooth and desirable transition, which could happen in the near future.

Transitioning to evidence-based policies is also crucial for effective and informed decision-making in governance. The following steps may help to accomplish this.

Define policy codes: Governments should establish clear and transparent policy codes that outline the processes involved in policy making. These codes should eliminate arbitrariness and provide a structured framework for evidence-based decision-making.

Standardise technology tools: Technology can facilitate evidence-based policies. Governments should adopt standardised technology tools for application across departments and agencies. This technology should align with the defined pathway to policy formulation, enabling seamless data management and analysis.

Enhance expertise and professionalism: Policy-making requires a strong emphasis on expertise and professionalism. Institutions of national repute should actively participate in translating research findings into policies. Experts from various fields should provide their insights and recommendations based on evidence.

Evaluate existing policies: Governments should identify policies that have not yielded desired outcomes or have proven ineffective. Such policies should undergo thorough evaluations to determine their impact and effectiveness. Independent professional agencies should conduct rigorous impact analyses to assess whether the policies achieved their objectives and provide insights into the reasons for success or failure.

Formulate comprehensive policies: States should develop comprehensive policies on critical matters such as agriculture, industry, education, health, employment generation, and social security. These policies should synergize with the economic, fiscal, monetary, and infrastructure development policies that the central government typically focuses on. Data-based clear policies would ensure a holistic approach to evidence-based decision-making across various sectors.

Include policy statements in legislation: It may be beneficial to make it mandatory for governments to submit a memorandum of policy and objectives along with every draft legislation proposed to the Parliament and state legislative assemblies. This would ensure that the policymakers clearly articulate the rationale and evidence supporting the proposed legislation.

Promote data literacy: Senior managers in government should receive training and support to enhance their data literacy skills. This includes understanding how to collect, analyse, and interpret data effectively. Data literacy would enable policymakers to make informed decisions based on evidence and promote a data-driven culture within government institutions.

With these measures, governments can foster a culture of evidence-based policymaking. Transitioning to evidence-based policies may present challenges, but it is essential for promoting equitable and informed decision-making in the country, just as the government pursued economic reforms in 1991 to drive growth.

sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal

