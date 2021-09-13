Trauma care centre to come up on NH4 to save lives

PUNE: Residents of villages along the Mumbai-Bangalore national highway (NH4) can now breathe easy as the state health department has given its sanction to constructing a new “trauma care centre and district hospital” on the highway near Nasrapur phata. For many years now, the villagers have been demanding a trauma care centre on the highway, especially since there is no emergency hospital along the Pune-Satara stretch.

The Pune zilla parishad took the initiative and forwarded the proposal to the state health department and on Sunday, state health minister Rajesh Tope gave his go-ahead to the project and instructed that it be taken forward.

Ranjit Shivtare, vice president, Pune zilla parishad, said, “The number of accidents taking place on NH4 on a daily basis is quite high and there is not a single trauma care centre between Pune and Satara. During times of emergency, victims do not get immediate medical aid so it was demanded to have such a centre on the highway. Accordingly, the proposal has been sanctioned in the general body meeting of the Pune zilla parishad and has now been sent ahead for further permissions. Yesterday, we held a meeting with health minister Tope and he too is positive about it and has instructed the department officials to follow the process.”

“This new trauma care centre and district hospital will come up at Nasrapur on NH4 and a land parcel of 1 acre has been allotted for the project by the state government. A budget of Rs9 crore will be sanctioned for it soon after which the tender process for the actual work will start. If everything goes well, within one-and-a-half years, the trauma care centre will be functional to help accident victims and save lives,” Shivtare said.

A similar proposal has been made for another trauma care centre in the Pirangut area, which is surrounded by several industrial and manufacturing companies. This too is located on the highway going towards Raigad district and there are accidents taking place along this stretch as well so a trauma care centre will prove helpful for accident victims.

There is a trauma care centre operational at the Ozarde toll naka on the Pune-Mumbai expressway as well, which has all the necessary modern medical equipment and doctors to help accident victims during emergencies.