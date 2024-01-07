close_game
News / Cities / Others / Tribal organisation to hold black day in Tripura on Jan 8 to protest against CAA

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jan 07, 2024 08:59 PM IST

The tribal organisation said Tripura is not able to give space to any more foreigners due to huge population density and that they are in favour of safeguarding the welfare of all Indian citizens

The Twipra Students Federation (TSF), a tribal organisation and member of the North East Student Organisation (NESO) would hold ‘ Black Day’ at areas in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on January 8 as part of their anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest.

in 2019, three persons were killed amidst clashes between police and agitators against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Triupra’s Khumulwng. (Representative Image)
“Tripura is not able to give space to any more foreigners due to huge population density. We are in favour of safeguarding the welfare of all Indian citizens. We strongly oppose the CAA and appeal to all communities to support the movement against the CAA,” said TSF general secretary Hamari Jamatia.

He added that the foreign immigrants would be allowed by the law to make their citizenships secure.

Earlier in 2019, three persons were killed amidst clashes between police and agitators against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Madhabbari in Khumulwng, nearly 20 kilometres from Agartala.

