Tricity’s cases drop below 100 after 110 days, P’kula reports only 2 new Covid infections

In a major relief for residents, the tricity’s Covid-19 count remained below 100 on Monday, a first in 110 days. Of the total 87 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest number of infections, 2, came from Panchkula.

Before this, the three cities had reported such a low count on February 24 when it had 82 cases. From thereon, the tricity’s daily count consistently went up, reaching the peak of 2,612 on May 10 before beginning its descend.

One loses battle to virus in Panchkula

It is also for the first time this year that Panchkula’s daily count dipped so low. It is now left with 123 active cases. A 62-year old resident of Panchkula’s Sector 23 lost the battle to virus on the day. The city’s positivity rate on Monday was 0.4% while the recovery rate was 98%. Being a Sunday, only 476 samples were taken for testing, against 900 on normal days.

Panchkula civil surgeon Jasjeet Kaur said: “We seem to be heading towards the end of the wave. We are now focusing on vaccinating as many people as possible before the third wave hits. We do not want it lightly. Tomorrow onwards, we are preparing for the third wave.”

She added that they are also going to start sero-surveillance from tomorrow.

At 50, UT had highest infections in tricity in 24 hrs

Chandigarh reported 50 new cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. Its positivity rate stood at 3% while the recovery rate was 97%. The UT now has 507 active cases. PGI director Dr Jagat Ram said: “Finally, we will get some breathing time. But that does not mean that people behave the way they did during the end of the first wave. One must adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.”

35 cases, 3 deaths in Mohali

Mohali’s daily cases also saw a dip with 35 infections. A day before, it had logged 49 cases. However, three deaths remained a cause of worry in the district. Mohali’s positivity rate, on Monday, was 2% while the recovery rate was 97%.

After ‘may’hem last month, tricity on recovery path

As compared to the first fortnight of May, tricity’s infections and deaths saw a considerable dip in the first 14 days of June.

Against 30,378 new cases and 351 deaths between May 1 and May 14, the three cities have reported only 2,969 cases and 112 deaths in the first two weeks of June.

While Chandigarh had reported 11,396 cases and 139 deaths in this period in May, it reported only 1,114 cases and 41 deaths in the last 14 days. It’s recovery rate has also substantially increased, from 82% on May 14 to 97% now.

Mohali district had reported 12,954 cases and 145 deaths in the first two weeks of May, with its recovery rate hovering around 80% and positivity rate around 14%. In June, the numbers dipped to 1,329 cases and 56 deaths. It’s active cases have also come down from 10,109 on May 15 to 754 on Monday.

In Panchkula, the cases have come down from 6,028 to 496 and deaths from 67 to 15. The positivity rate has improved from 22% on May 14 to 0.4% on June 14. Also, recovery rate is now 98%, which was 89% on May 14.