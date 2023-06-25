Tripartite peace talks: HNLC demands amnesty for its cadres from Meghalaya govt

Tripartite peace talks between the Centre, the government of Meghalaya and the proscribed rebel outfit Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) were held on Saturday at the Dak Bungalow (rest house) of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) on the banks of the Umiam Lake.

HNLC leaders demanded withdrawal of criminal charges against its leaders (Twitter/video screengrab/PTI)

The meeting was held amidst demands by HNLC for amnesty for its cadres and withdrawal of all criminal charges registered against them.

The seven-member rebel outfit was represented by its vice chairman, Manbhalang Jyrwa along with its appointed interlocutor Sadon Blah, while the state government was represented by interlocutor PS Dkhar, magistrate R Wahlang, and the Union home ministry was represented by retired IPS officer AK Mishra.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, HNLC interlocutor Sadon Blah said, “The deliberation today was the immediate need for the amnesty to be considered by the government because the cases that were charge sheeted are still on.”

Blah is also the president of the Hynñiewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), a pressure group in the Khasi Jaiñtia hills region.

Mentionably, last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed charge sheets against four HNLC cadres in connection with a blast that took place behind the staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane in Meghalaya’s East Jaiñtia Hills on December 12, 2020.

Refusing to divulge much information about the deliberation, Blah however underscored, “The deliberation today was based on the need to open the door; to exonerate the HNLC of all criminal cases and charges.”

Observing that the meeting was positive, the vice chairman of the HNLC said that the government’s response was positive and encouraging. “This is our third meeting, and we are grateful to the government interlocutors – both at the centre and state, for their attendance,” he said.

Stating that he has been informed that the Union homed minister has assured it to look into the matter as soon as possible, Blah said, “The HNLC didn’t put forward any agenda on the table today. Prior to this, we placed the political agenda because we are waiting for the door to open first. The doorway is that the government should waive off all the cases (sic).”

