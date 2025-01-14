Menu Explore
Tripura: 2815 Bangladeshis arrested for illegally entering India in last 3 years

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jan 14, 2025 03:52 PM IST

Of the total arrests made, 1,746 were sent back to their home country. Among the remaining 1,069 persons, 474 are in Indian prisons.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested 2,815 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering Tripura by crossing the India-Bangladesh border in the last three years between 2022 and 31 October 2024, according to a report tabled recently in the state assembly.

A BSF jawam patrols the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. (PTI Photo)
A BSF jawam patrols the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. (PTI Photo)

Of the total arrests made, 1,746 were sent back to their home country. Among the remaining 1,069 persons, 474 are in Indian prisons, eight in temporary detention centres, two shelter houses and 585 are out on bail, the report said.

Last year, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha held a meeting with top officials of all security agencies operating in the state, including the BSF, the CRPF, the Assam Rifles, state police and intelligence officials, and asked them to maintain a strict vigil across the border and take strict action against any infiltrators.

Several Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas have lately been arrested along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. The northeastern state shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh, second only to West Bengal.

While most parts of the border in Tripura are fenced with barbed wire, parts of it in different patches are still unfenced due to local disputes.

