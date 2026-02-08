Edit Profile
    Tripura: 3 women held for tying, assaulting minor girl over suspected ₹20 theft

    Three women arrested in West Tripura for allegedly tying and assaulting a six-year-old girl over a suspected 20 theft. Police investigation underway

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 10:43 AM IST
    By Priyanka Deb Barman
    Agartala: Three women were arrested on Saturday in West Tripura’s Bhagalpur Paresh Colony for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old girl by tying her with a rope over a suspected 20 theft.

    The accused women alleged that the child stole ₹20 from them; however, police are investigating to verify the fact. (Representative photo)
    The accused women alleged that the child stole ₹20 from them; however, police are investigating to verify the fact. (Representative photo)

    The three women, identified as Dipali Banik (41), Kajali Sarkar (50), and Manti Biswas (35), were neighbours of the minor.

    A police officer said that the child lives with her father after her mother’s death. The accused women alleged that the child stole 20 from them; however, police are investigating to verify the fact.

    Police have registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

    A video of the incident was circulated on social media. “We started an investigation after seeing a video on social media where the child was seen tied up with rope,” a police officer from the Airport Police Station said.

    “Later, a team from Child Line visited the area and then lodged a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, we arrested the three accused women and sent them to the court,” the officer added.

