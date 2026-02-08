Tripura: 3 women held for tying, assaulting minor girl over suspected ₹20 theft

Agartala: Three women were arrested on Saturday in West Tripura’s Bhagalpur Paresh Colony for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old girl by tying her with a rope over a suspected ₹20 theft. The accused women alleged that the child stole ₹20 from them; however, police are investigating to verify the fact. (Representative photo)

The three women, identified as Dipali Banik (41), Kajali Sarkar (50), and Manti Biswas (35), were neighbours of the minor.

A police officer said that the child lives with her father after her mother’s death. The accused women alleged that the child stole ₹20 from them; however, police are investigating to verify the fact.

Police have registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

A video of the incident was circulated on social media. “We started an investigation after seeing a video on social media where the child was seen tied up with rope,” a police officer from the Airport Police Station said.

“Later, a team from Child Line visited the area and then lodged a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, we arrested the three accused women and sent them to the court,” the officer added.