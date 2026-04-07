Tripura ADC polls: One person arrested for attack on BJP workers that left 3 injured

The Tripura police on Tuesday arrested one person after unidentified miscreants attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and activists in Sepahijala district on Sunday, just days ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections. Election officials check EVMs inside a strong room in North Tripura district. (PTI)

Alleging involvement of BJP’s alliance partner TIPRA Motha, state minister Kishore Barman claimed that the attackers were former CPIM cadres who had switched allegiance. “A BJP election office was set on fire. They (TIPRA Motha) are trying to foil the TTAADC polls through such violence. They cannot succeed in their mission,” he said.

The development comes days after another incident in which three police personnel were injured when a BJP campaign programme for the upcoming TTAADC polls was attacked at West Lambucharra in Kamalpur in Tripura’s Dhalai district.

The 28-seat TTAADC polls are scheduled to be held on April 12, with counting of votes on April 17.

The TTAADC remained under CPIM rule for most years between 1990 and 1995, except in 2000 when the Congress–Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) alliance was in power. The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) ruled the council from 2000 to 2005, while TIPRA Motha won control of the council in 2021.